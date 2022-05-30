Request for staff bonuses denied

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A $7,500 sign-on bonus will be paid to a newly hired secondary principal, but the Columbus School Board on Monday, May 23, unanimously rejected a proposal to give Superintendent Jeff Maeder discretionary authority to offer other staff bonuses up to $5,000.

The approved bonus will be part of the salary package provided to Dr. Lisa Stevenson, whom the board approved as the district’s new secondary principal.

The decision on the discretionary authority came after two elementary teachers criticized the proposal during the meeting’s citizen comment session. Emily Burroughs and Abby Threlkeld said the proposed staff signing bonuses failed to address the declining compensation the district’s veteran teachers had been facing for the past several years.

Burroughs, a 2006 Columbus graduate, said she was hired 10 years ago to work in the district and had struggled through pay freezes and administration turnover and disrespect during much of that time.

She suggested the district was not rewarding the veteran teachers it had and was also failing to properly recognize those teachers’ dedication and loyalty.

“Now we are offering up to $5,000 bonus for the attraction of new teachers. Will these new staff members we attract stay or will this place just be another stepping stone or experience on their resume?” she asked, before listing a variety of challenges the existing staff had faced over the last several years.

She said a current teacher shortage at the school would continue if teacher turnover continued.

Threlkeld said she had been in the district for five years but had resigned because she felt there had not been any administrative support and called the sign-on bonus a frustrating development.

“If you are doing a 5,000 bonus, you need to do something for the people who are going to stay. If something doesn’t change, I am very worried for Columbus,” she continued.

Later in the meeting, Maeder responded to the teachers’ comments by directly addressing the audience, which included several staff members.

“I am trying to raise morale around here. This was never meant to be a sock in the face to anybody, and I’m sorry it was taken that way, I really am,” Maeder, who served as Columbus’ secondary principal until resigning several years ago to take the superintendent’s position at Winfield-Mount Union; and then returned two years ago as shared superintendent with Columbus, said.

He said the bonuses were an effort to get through a tight job market and encourage more applications from people.

“We need to get through this,” he said, explaining he knew of other districts that were using the same enticement.

Board member Todd Heck said state officials needed to become involved and presented the motion to deny Maeder the discretionary authority for the $5,000 bonuses.

Meanwhile, in addition to the $7,500 bonus she will receive, Stevenson, who currently serves as the director of instruction at the Marshalltown CSD, will receive a $115,000 salary and a $1,000 retention bonus.

Board member John Chaney voted against hiring Stevenson.

In other action, the board:

• Received presentations from students and staff on STEM, Entrepreneurship class pitch and BPA trip to Dallas.

• Learned from curriculum director Kristen Payne that student assessment scores had shown good growth in most testing areas.

• Tabled decisions on a new wheelchair bus and a new transportation director 28E sharing agreement.

• Approved on a 4-1 vote an open enrollment request, which had been filed late, after agreeing the delay had not been caused by the parents. Board member Andy White voted against the request.

