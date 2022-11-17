Resale shop opens in downtown Muscatine

With retirement just around the corner and a garage full of things he doesn’t use enough, Rob Howard decided that it is time to pass the items along to others in the community that can use them.

Earlier this year in the shop at 305 E. Second St. that serves as his tattoo shop, Howard opened the Hard Times Resale and Consignment shop. While he is not taking consignments until next year, the front section of the shop is loaded with items — from golf clubs, to leather jackets, to office furniture — that has collected over the years. Howard hopes the shop will offer him a little extra income during retirement.

“I also think the resale business will be more prevalent with the cost of everything going up,” he said. “I just think it might be something that will become more useful.”

Howard stresses that he wants to sell good quality items that people can use. He commented maybe just allowing people to buy something better than they currently have. He did say that the business is not a pawn shop and he probably won’t be buying anything in the store.

From his own experiences in the area, Howard said Muscatine can use a resale shop. He explained the inflation and high cost of living is making used items in higher demand.

“If you can save a dollar somewhere, most people want to do that,” he said.

Having operated several businesses for over 30 years, many of the items are things from previous businesses, including office furniture. He hopes they can go to someone who can use them.

Hours can vary, as Howard hopes to pursue several interests during retirement. Currently the shop is open from 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays.