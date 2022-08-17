Resendiz arraignment scheduled for Friday

MUSCATINE — The arraignment for a former West Liberty Junior High School counselor accused of having sexual relations with a student under the age of 14 has been scheduled for Friday, Aug. 19.

Judge Patrick McElyea found evidence contained in trial information that if not explained could warrant a conviction by a trial jury and ordered an arraignment for Emily Erin Resendiz, 27, of West Liberty.

She faces nine counts of third degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony which brings up to 10 years in prison. The original charge was second degree sexual abuse, but the charges were amended in the trial information. She also faces charges of lascivious conduct with a minor and tampering with a witness, both aggravated misdemeanors.

She is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Sept. 1.

According to court documents, Resendiz was released on April 8 to the supervision of the Seventh Judicial District Department of Corrections while awaiting trial. She was previously arrested and is charged with criminal trespass; violating a no-contact order; sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee; and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

On Jan. 24, West Liberty Police received a report Resendiz allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student. They discovered evidence that suggested Resendiz sexually abused the boy at least twice while she was a guidance counselor at the middle school. According to a booking sheet, the victim had photos on his phone of Resendiz kissing him.

The charges of violating a no-contact order and trespassing stem from a Feb. 22 incident. According to police, an eye-witness saw Resendiz at 12:25 p.m. in her vehicle at West Liberty High School, where a juvenile got into her vehicle and drove off. The juvenile was an immediate family member of a subject with a no-contact order against Resendiz.

Resendiz was previously arrested on Feb. 6 on charges of witness tampering, contempt of court and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.