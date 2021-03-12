Residents 64 and younger with certain conditions are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

On the workforce side, while Muscatine County was one of several counties in Iowa to receive a shipment of 1,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the targeted workforce, these vaccines have since been used.

Looking at the numbers, the current workforce tier still has around 15,000 workers that need to be vaccinated. Muscatine County Public Health expects to receive more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but this could take until the end of March or even the beginning of April.

In her Thursday afternoon livestream, Williams explained that at the current rate of 400 vaccines per week that the county is receiving, it could take an anticipated two to three months to get through Phase 1B and several months to get most people across both Muscatine County and the State of Iowa vaccinated.

This number, however, would only include adults.

“At this time, no vaccine has been approved for children,” Williams said. “According to the FDA, Pfizer is only approved for those 16 years and up, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both approved for those 18 years and older.”

It is currently unknown when there will be a vaccine for children.