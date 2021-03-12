Residents 64 and younger with certain conditions are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

MUSCATINE — As the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic comes and goes, local health officials are hopeful about the progress that is getting made.
Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams made another update Thursday on the vaccination process in Muscatine County, which is still currently in Phase 1B. One new addition to this is that certain members of the 64 or younger age demographic are now part of this phase.
Williams said those who have certain medical conditions, such as those with diabetes or cancer who are at risk of hospitalization, will be able to sign up for a vaccine appointment as select pharmacies. For Muscatine residents, these pharmacies are Hy-Vee and Wester Drug.
Both Hy-Vee and Wester Drug have websites and Facebook pages that residents can go to for more information about their vaccination process and what times they have available for appointments. As for other pharmacies in the area, Williams said that while these pharmacies don’t have the vaccines, they will be communicating with residents publicly once they do.
Residents 65 years and older can also use Senior Resources to help them get scheduled for a vaccination. Both Spanish and English options are available at 563-263-7292. Older residents can also call Iowa’s Agency on Aging at 1-866-468-7887, or simply dial 211 for more information and assistance.
On the workforce side, while Muscatine County was one of several counties in Iowa to receive a shipment of 1,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the targeted workforce, these vaccines have since been used.
Looking at the numbers, the current workforce tier still has around 15,000 workers that need to be vaccinated. Muscatine County Public Health expects to receive more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but this could take until the end of March or even the beginning of April.
In her Thursday afternoon livestream, Williams explained that at the current rate of 400 vaccines per week that the county is receiving, it could take an anticipated two to three months to get through Phase 1B and several months to get most people across both Muscatine County and the State of Iowa vaccinated.
This number, however, would only include adults.
“At this time, no vaccine has been approved for children,” Williams said. “According to the FDA, Pfizer is only approved for those 16 years and up, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both approved for those 18 years and older.”
It is currently unknown when there will be a vaccine for children.
Williams ended her Thursday stream by explaining what a vaccinated person can and can’t do. Once a person has received all doses of the vaccine required and has waited two weeks after their final doses, they would be able to gather indoors without wearing a mask with other fully vaccinated people or unvaccinated people from the same household who don’t have an increased risk.
Additionally, unless they begin to show symptoms, those who are fully vaccinated also do not have to stay away from others or get tested for COVID-19 if they have been around someone who has had the virus. Those living in a group setting, however, should still be cautious and social distance from others if they have contact with someone who has COVID-19 regardless of whether or not they’re showing symptoms.