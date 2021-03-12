Residents are asked to check smoke alarms when they "spring forward" this weekend

MUSCATINE — Residents will be getting a bit less sleep this weekend thanks to a certain national time change.
On Sunday at 2 a.m., clocks should be sprung forward for Daylight Saving Time.
Thanks to this bi-annual ritual, residents will gain an hour during the day in exchange for losing about an hour of sleep this Sunday, with sunset now occurring around 7 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.
With Daylight Saving occurring while many are asleep, residents are advised to prepare for it the night before. This not only includes turning all non-smart or manual clocks they have forward and going to bed an hour earlier, but also checking and changing the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide (CO2) detectors.
While it may seem unnecessary, firefighters like Assistant Chief Mike Hartman are insistent that checking all smoke and CO2 detectors twice a year is the best way to prevent a house fire.
“Typically we talk about changing your battery when you change your clock," Hartman said.
This includes making sure the alarms are working properly, cleaning out any dust or dirt that may have gotten in them, and changing the batteries.
Hartman said the main reason why this is recommended twice a year isn't necessarily because the alarms need it, but because people still tend to forget. He hopes that reminding people twice a year will help them remember.
"It's kind of human nature that we forget at least once a year, and obviously a detector with a bad battery doesn't work," Hartman said. "Smoke detector batteries should be changed at least once a year, so if you change them twice a year, that's even better."
Additionally, any alarms that are over 10 years old should be replaced, regardless of whether or not they still function. This is due to their sensor technology deteriorating, making the alarm unreliable and just as much of a risk as a fire alarm that doesn’t work or doesn’t have batteries.
"A lot of times, we don't realize how important a smoke detector is. We don't think about, we don't really pay attention to it... and with that, it's so common to have non-working smoke detectors in houses that are on fire," Hartman said. "It's kind of mind-boggling."