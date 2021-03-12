Residents are asked to check smoke alarms when they "spring forward" this weekend

MUSCATINE — Residents will be getting a bit less sleep this weekend thanks to a certain national time change.

On Sunday at 2 a.m., clocks should be sprung forward for Daylight Saving Time.

Thanks to this bi-annual ritual, residents will gain an hour during the day in exchange for losing about an hour of sleep this Sunday, with sunset now occurring around 7 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

With Daylight Saving occurring while many are asleep, residents are advised to prepare for it the night before. This not only includes turning all non-smart or manual clocks they have forward and going to bed an hour earlier, but also checking and changing the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide (CO2) detectors.

While it may seem unnecessary, firefighters like Assistant Chief Mike Hartman are insistent that checking all smoke and CO2 detectors twice a year is the best way to prevent a house fire.

“Typically we talk about changing your battery when you change your clock," Hartman said.

This includes making sure the alarms are working properly, cleaning out any dust or dirt that may have gotten in them, and changing the batteries.