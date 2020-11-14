Residents are asked to tune in as Muscatine School Board discusses closure

MUSCATINE -- The Muscatine School Board will be holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. The board is scheduled to discuss whether or not it will pursue a two-week closure for all of the schools in the Muscatine district.

Previously, it was announced that Muscatine High School would be closing for two weeks and reopening after Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 30. Now, the board will be looking at whether or not to close the rest of the district.

Should the board approve the plan, it will seek a waiver with the Iowa Department of Education. This waiver would allow all in-person classes to move online temporarily.

If this waiver is approved, all pre-kindergarten through 8th grade students will begin virtual learning on Thursday, Nov. 19, and return to in-person classes Nov. 30.

In-person classes would still be held Monday and Tuesday of that week, with Wednesday, Nov. 18, having no classes and would instead be used as a "professional development day" for all elementary and middle school teachers in order to prepare for the online-only module.