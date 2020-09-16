Residents are encouraged to get their yearly vaccination as flu season begins

MUSCATINE — Every year, residents across the country take it upon themselves to go get a shot to help them prepare for the upcoming flu season.
With the current COVID-19 pandemic still holding steady, getting a flu shot this year could be more important than ever.
“It’s extremely vital for not only our Muscatine County residents, but all of the state and all of the United States and broader to get their flu vaccines this year,” said Christy Roby Williams, Muscatine County director of public health.
This Monday, the Muscatine County Public Health clinic, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., began offering flu vaccines by appointment only. Residents will have to be symptom free before coming, and are asked to call before entering the public health building so that an additional screening can be done.
The clinic is also part of the Vaccine for Children program, a federally funded vaccine eligibility program for American-Indian or Alaskan-Native children and children who are enrolled in Medicaid or who are either underinsured or have no insurance.
“We want the community to know that we are that access point,” Williams said.
October to February is considered the most common time to contract the flu, with the season often peaking in December. But while doctors recommend getting a flu shot just before the season kicks into high gear, they can be given at any time during the season. While there isn’t an effectiveness rate available at this time, Williams still encouraged residents to get their vaccinations as soon as possible.
“We don’t know what COVID-19 combined with influenza A and B will look like, so if we can add one element of immunization boosting, then we definitely are encouraging our county and general public, especially those living or working in or who have family in long term care facilities, to get flu vaccines,” Williams said.
With pharmacies, Community Health Care and other clinics offering the vaccine this year, Williams added that is not only easy but also safe to get a flu shot from any of these options, so long as a person wears their mask.
“Many times, people’s health insurance will cover a flu vaccine as a preventative measure, so a person may not even have to pay out of pocket for it,” she said, “though they should check with their insurance and primary health care providers first.”
With how similar influenza and COVID-19 symptoms may seem, Williams suggests that once these symptoms begin showing, the person affected should stay home and contact their primary health provider, who will guide them through the next steps.
“At this point, the only criteria to determine whether an illness is influenza or COVID-19 is testing,” Williams said, “When folks go to their providers or to screening clinics, they need to request that they get tested for both COVID-19 and influenza, as well as any other like-viruses, such as strep.”
As flu season approaches, residents must keep in mind the COVID-19 hygiene guidelines, as these will health reduce the spread of influenza as well. This includes washing hands frequently for 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow or tissue, and social distancing.
Getting a flu shot is still highly recommended as an additional precaution to use alongside the other guidelines.
“Even if it’s not the exact same strain that’s going around," Williams said, "the vaccine still helps build some immunity in your system."
