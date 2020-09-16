Residents are encouraged to get their yearly vaccination as flu season begins

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Every year, residents across the country take it upon themselves to go get a shot to help them prepare for the upcoming flu season.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic still holding steady, getting a flu shot this year could be more important than ever.

“It’s extremely vital for not only our Muscatine County residents, but all of the state and all of the United States and broader to get their flu vaccines this year,” said Christy Roby Williams, Muscatine County director of public health.

This Monday, the Muscatine County Public Health clinic, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., began offering flu vaccines by appointment only. Residents will have to be symptom free before coming, and are asked to call before entering the public health building so that an additional screening can be done.

The clinic is also part of the Vaccine for Children program, a federally funded vaccine eligibility program for American-Indian or Alaskan-Native children and children who are enrolled in Medicaid or who are either underinsured or have no insurance.

“We want the community to know that we are that access point,” Williams said.