Residents at Sunnybrook Assisted Living are using technology to their advantage

Even in lockdown the residents – especially the After Lunch Bunch – know they’re not completely alone. As they discussed how much things had changed over the years, memories of community ‘party line’ numbers came flooding back.

“Before there were enough phone lines, small towns and neighborhoods used to share one party line,” Francis explained. Residents remembered how their family members would warn them of eavesdroppers on these lines, or of people who always seemed to be ‘in the know’ thanks to the many afternoons spent on these lines.

Turning from old to new technology, while they may have as much experience with it, the residents at Sunnybrook certainly appreciate it. Not only do they have the opportunity to speak their families on private phone lines, but thanks to the efforts of the Sunnybrook staff, many have gotten the chance to schedule video chats. These calls have been a great success, and while unusual, residents nevertheless consider these calls just as special as face-to-face interactions.

“Seeing your loved one’s face, seeing a smile and knowing they are still close by even when being in the same room is not advised – it just means so much,” said Francis, “All of these connections bring a ‘warm and fuzzy feeling’ at an otherwise difficult time.”