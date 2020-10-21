People get a glimpse at Muscatine High School's newest STEM and science wing

“It’s so well thought out, and the thing that I’m just so proud of is that the architect really listened to what the teachers wanted,” Hogenson said. “It was conversation after conversation, refining after refining, until we could get down to exactly what was wanted and needed, and then magic happened. We’re very fortunate that we had the opportunity and financing to do this.”

“I think it’s just incredible,” Superintendent Clint Christopher said after the tour. “This is a state-of-the-art space that even some colleges and universities don’t have this kind of access to.”

Christopher said he sees this as a way to give MHS students a leg up in their education, giving them the opportunity to learn in different ways in classrooms that cater to a specific subject or teaching style.

This includes a set of "learning stairs," an amphitheater with screens that give all students a view no matter where they’re sitting. There is also an outdoor classroom that could be used for experiments. The wing has a STEM room with a wall that can be opened up for more space and a virtual reality setup that can be used to explore the inside of a cell, hundreds of different cities and environments and even outer space.