Residents head to local car washes as the weather continues to stay warm

MUSCATINE – As the temperatures begin to warm up, dozens of residents have been lining up outside local car washes to try and get their vehicles clean while the weather is nice.
Although it may still be a bit chilly out, some vehicle owners are wanting to take advantage of the sunlight and clear skies while others are just hoping to clean their car off as soon as possible after a season filled with snow, ice and – most notably – salt.
Experts say that throughout the winter, it's a good idea to wash a vehicle every 10 days in order to prevent severe salt build-up. Additionally, the best to wash the vehicle is during the day when its 40 degrees or warmer, like what Muscatine has been seeing all throughout the past week.
Waiting for sunny and warm days to wash a car not only stops ice from building-up afterwards, but it also gives vehicles plenty of time to dry out before night falls and the temperatures start dropping once again.
Tim Redington, owner of Splash & Dash Car Wash, said that since the start of the nice weather, he’s seen a few hundred cars a day. “Spring is definitely our busy season… since people want to get the salt off their vehicles.”
Redington also considered salt to be the biggest factor in how soon and how frequently a person washes their car in the late winter and early spring. “If you don’t get the salt off, it really starts to create rust problems. Salt, when combined with water, can make things corrode really fast.”
Though some may want to try and wash their own cars to save some money, this isn’t recommended for a car’s first wash after a long winter. Instead, what is most effective in getting all of the salt off a vehicle is a high-pressured wash.
“Ours is at about 500 PSI, and that usually helps get the water in all the nooks and crannies and everything,” Redington said, “It can get all the salt off the bottom of a vehicle, and you can’t do that at home with a hose. There’s just no way that they can be thorough and get it all.”
However, residents still have the option to go to one of Muscatine’s self-service car washes, which can still provide a higher water pressure and more thorough wash overall.
Residents should also remember to wash off their wheels as well, which not only cleans the tires of the car, but also the rims and everything behind them. Cleaning the inside of a vehicle, especially the floor mats of a car, can be just as important.