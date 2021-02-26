Residents head to local car washes as the weather continues to stay warm

MUSCATINE – As the temperatures begin to warm up, dozens of residents have been lining up outside local car washes to try and get their vehicles clean while the weather is nice.

Although it may still be a bit chilly out, some vehicle owners are wanting to take advantage of the sunlight and clear skies while others are just hoping to clean their car off as soon as possible after a season filled with snow, ice and – most notably – salt.

Experts say that throughout the winter, it's a good idea to wash a vehicle every 10 days in order to prevent severe salt build-up. Additionally, the best to wash the vehicle is during the day when its 40 degrees or warmer, like what Muscatine has been seeing all throughout the past week.

Waiting for sunny and warm days to wash a car not only stops ice from building-up afterwards, but it also gives vehicles plenty of time to dry out before night falls and the temperatures start dropping once again.

Tim Redington, owner of Splash & Dash Car Wash, said that since the start of the nice weather, he’s seen a few hundred cars a day. “Spring is definitely our busy season… since people want to get the salt off their vehicles.”