Residents negatively impacted by early fireworks encouraged to continue reporting them

MUSCATINE — With a little under two weeks to go Independence Day, many residents have started launching fireworks, even though city code restricts the times fireworks can be shot off to between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. July 3 and 4.
Anyone who discharges fireworks outside of the designated dates and times may have to pay a $250 fine.
“We’ve had a lot of calls from people, asking us to change the laws so that residents can’t do fireworks like they currently are,” said Mayor Diana Broderson, “But the law is that they can’t do (fireworks) like they currently are anyway, and they aren’t listening to that law. So making another law doesn’t seem like it would have any impact either.”
She compared it to speeding laws, which can be enforced, though speeding is unlikely to be stopped completely.
Muscatine is not allowed to limit the sale of fireworks by state law, she said.
“The only thing we have control of is when they’re discharged, and we have done that," she said. “The way we want the public to help with enforcement is that if they see or hear people that are discharging fireworks outside of the policy, they would need to call the non-emergency number and report it.”
To issue a citation, police would have to witness the actual discharge of the fireworks. Should the only witness be the person who reported the act, they would need to come to court and testify.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of people not wishing to go to court or not wishing their name to be released,” Broderson said. “So then we can’t really issue any type of citation if the people aren’t willing to follow through.”
Broderson said someone could record evidence of people illegally discharging fireworks, but she recommended people be careful and consider their own safety.
“We want to leave police work to the police,” she said.
Residents can report damage done to their property by fireworks, which would lead to a civil case in small claims court.
“The police really are doing the best that they can,” said Broderson. “They’re getting out there, they’re trying to figure out where (the fireworks) came from, and sometimes they’re issuing a warning… just like we do on a lot of municipal infractions.”
Those who want the sale of fireworks limited could speak to their state legislators.
“The Iowa House and Senate passed those laws that made fireworks legal in the state, and if residents disagree with that law, then they need to contact our state representatives," Broderson said.
As for residents who have been discharging fireworks illegally this past week, Broderson wanted to let them know that along with possibly upsetting those who may have trouble dealing with fireworks, they’re only hurting their own chances of being able to purchase and use fireworks in Muscatine.
“For the people who love fireworks, the best way for them to continue to have the freedom to access and be able to discharge them in the city is to do it within the confines of the law,” she said, “That’s what’s going to insure that you’re going to be able to continue getting them and using them.”
She also asked for citizens to be respectful of one another and of their neighbors. “We need to follow not only our fireworks ordinances but all of our ordinances, because that has been determined to be the best and safest way for our community to move forward.”
