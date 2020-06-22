Residents negatively impacted by early fireworks encouraged to continue reporting them

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — With a little under two weeks to go Independence Day, many residents have started launching fireworks, even though city code restricts the times fireworks can be shot off to between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. July 3 and 4.

Anyone who discharges fireworks outside of the designated dates and times may have to pay a $250 fine.

“We’ve had a lot of calls from people, asking us to change the laws so that residents can’t do fireworks like they currently are,” said Mayor Diana Broderson, “But the law is that they can’t do (fireworks) like they currently are anyway, and they aren’t listening to that law. So making another law doesn’t seem like it would have any impact either.”

She compared it to speeding laws, which can be enforced, though speeding is unlikely to be stopped completely.

Muscatine is not allowed to limit the sale of fireworks by state law, she said.

“The only thing we have control of is when they’re discharged, and we have done that," she said. “The way we want the public to help with enforcement is that if they see or hear people that are discharging fireworks outside of the policy, they would need to call the non-emergency number and report it.”