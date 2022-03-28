Residents reminded about procedures to pick up bulky items

MUSCATINE — The city of Muscatine is reminding residents of its Bulky Waste Program, implemented in 2020 to replace the annual Spring Cleanup Week and as an enhancement to existing curbside service.

Bulky waste collection previously was offered to Muscatine and Fruitland residents for free three times a year with a massive collection effort that was staged in late April. The current program eliminated Spring Cleanup Week and permits unlimited free bulky curbside waste collection. Residents are limited to having two appliances collected free per calendar year, with the Solid Waste Division picking up additional appliances for a fee that must be paid before collection.

The program has saved the city money and eliminated most piles of potentially hazardous bulky waste.

“The cleanup week collection required assistance from multiple divisions and the use of temporary workers,” Muscatine Public Works Director Brian Stineman said. “It took away resources that should have been used for roadway maintenance projects.”

In previous years, the city used 13 full-time employees, nine temporary employees and 14 pieces of equipment from the Department of Public Works. Also used were eight full-time employees, 17 temporary employees and eight pieces of equipment from the solid waste division.

“Going to a program where we schedule pickups on a resident’s regular collection day allows us to limit the workload to just two employees and one piece of equipment,” David Popp, solid waste manager, said. “Having residents call in to schedule pickups makes better use of our time and the residents’ time.”

Residents wanting curbside collection can call 563-264-JUNK (5865) or email the Muscatine Transfer Station at bulkywaste@muscatineiowa.gov to schedule a pickup. Residents are asked to call by 3:30 p.m. at least two days before their regular refuge collection day to schedule a pickup.

“If you call in and get the answering machine we will call you back,” Jennifer Calcott, transfer station clerk, said. “If you email us we will call you. We are making every effort to talk with anyone who calls in to review the rules and set up for collection day. The most important thing for the public to remember is to call in at least two business days ahead of your collection day to be put on the schedule.”

If residents have a large number of bulky waste items they would like collected, multiple pickups can be scheduled to keep piles more manageable.

