When Lisa Muelken-Smith arrived in Muscatine around 2010, she recalls, there was a citywide garage sale in Muscatine. Later this month, she plans to revive the practice.

Even though she just began last weekend, Muelken-Smith said the area is well on the way to the return of the Muscatine Citywide Garage Sale. It is tentatively scheduled for June 24.

Since making the announcement on a local social media page, she said more than 40 people have expressed interest in having a sale. She plans to post a list of sales online. There will also be fliers out when the date is closer.

“I called the Chamber of Commerce, and they told me the garage sales happened a lot of years ago,” she said. “I told them that I was going to try it again and see what will happen.”

While having a discussion with a friend, Muelken-Smith learned that there have been several calls for a citywide garage sale, but no one ever agreed to be the one to plan it. Feeling she had the time to do it, she posted online and got a “great response.”

Commenting “someone’s junk is always someone else’s treasure,” she said she hoped to help people, including herself, get rid of unwanted items and make some money at the same time.

While Muelken-Smith is not a garage sale fanatic, she realized its time she started thinning out the amount of stuff she has at her home.

“I just decided I am going to put this into motion. So I did,” she said.

She plans to make another announcement of the sale online soon. She said some people had indicated they would have a sale but had not given her the address.

Commenting that towns around Muscatine have a citywide garage sale, she hopes for this year to be the first of a yearly event.

“We are a rich town, but you don’t have to be rich to have a garage sale,” she said. ‘Everybody has stuff they would like to get rid of and needs to make some extra pocket money. In the end, hopefully, people make a little change from it.”

People interested in learning more about the citywide garage sale can contact Muelken-Smith on the Muscatine Community Chat Facebook page.

