Reward offered for shooter

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooting a cat with an arrow. Around Oct. 30, 2022, family members found Atticus, a red tabby domestic short hair cat, shot by a possible crossbow arrow and barely able to walk or stand. Atticus was immediately rushed to his veterinarian where he received emergency care and is still recovering from the wounds, pain and trauma. Please contact the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at 563-886-2121 with any information about Atticus’ shooting.