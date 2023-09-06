The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Energy 108 Yoga Friday afternoon in honor of the yoga studio's new space in downtown Muscatine. The new loft is located at 207 E Second St. in Muscatine.
