MUSCATINE — While Muscatine’s holiday festivities are well known and well enjoyed by its residents, they have officially reached nation-wide recognition.

River Travel Magazine released its 2019 list of Best Holiday River Towns, comparing annual public events and celebrations from over 70 Mississippi River towns in the 10 states that border the river.

Muscatine topped the Best Holiday River Town (15,001-30,000 Pop.) category, as well as first place in the Best Holiday River Town Overall category. Runners up included Hannibal (Missouri), Prairie Du Rocher and Red Bud (Illinois) and Stillwater (Minnesota).

Davenport was named Best Holiday River Town (70,000+ Pop.), and Bettendorf and Dubuque were also mentioned.

River Travel Magazine praised Muscatine for its downtown Holiday Stroll, noting the event spread holiday cheer and fellowship in the community and brought “the holiday spirit to life.”

“We’ve known, and have always known, that Muscatine is the best city ever, certainly the best river town, but to have others acknowledge how good Muscatine is, it’s really an honor,” said Mayor Diana Broderson, “We have so many people in Muscatine that have worked very hard to make our city the best it can possibly be, and when things like this come up, it just really highlights all the hard work that all the citizens of Muscatine put in to make our city be a wonderful place to live and work and raise their families.”

Holiday Stroll, which has just celebrated its 35th year, is a success because of community members, businesses and organizations that donate to it, work it or perform, she said.

“It can’t be done by just one person, it takes the whole city and that’s what we have here,” Broderson said.

