Riverside Park was almost completely under water on Monday morning as the Mississippi River was predicted to crest at 23 feet. The playground equipment was partially submerged and the fence lining the walkway was barely visible above the water line. Water had also flooded part of Mississippi Drive but was held back from businesses by the HESCO barriers installed by a partnership of the city and local businesses.
