Road construction to hamper traffic this week

The revised plan has Heuer Construction, Inc., starting work to replace a light pole base on Mississippi Drive either Monday, March 14, or Tuesday, March 15, with a flagger at either end of the section of median (at Linn and at Broadway) to flag vehicles through. Work will be conducted during daytime hours, with the street opened in the evenings.

Also expected next week will be the repair of a collapse sewer on Sampson Street. The section of street has been barricaded, with traffic reduced to one lane.

Drivers are also reminded that Iowa Avenue will be closed from 3rd to 4th streets starting Monday, March 14. The block will be closed to traffic for 45 days as Graham Construction Company completes demolition work on the former Musser Public Library building and connects utility services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0