Robberies increasing in Muscatine, jail unable to detain due to COVID-19

MUSCATINE — According to the Muscatine Police Department, the city has seen a spike in reported burglaries in the last few months.

“The way the Iowa Code defines burglary is anyone that enters an occupied structure for the purpose of committing a theft, an assault or a felony therein, and the Code does define a vehicle as an ‘occupied structure’,” said Muscatine Police Captain Steve Snider.

In April 2020, Muscatine had 40 reported and confirmed burglaries, with 28 of these being committed to vehicles. Last April, the number of robberies reported was only 13.

When asked if there was a reason for such a significant jump in the numbers, Snider said, “It’s tough times for a lot of people, and a lot of people may be out of work. I’m not saying that’s the root cause of all this, but I’m sure that it plays into some of it. They’re just looking for easy money and are trying to generate some gains for themselves through illegal means.”

Snider said burglaries are often a crime of opportunity and many of the vehicles targeted in April 2020 had been left unlocked or open. While there are still cases of windows being broken, this can be very noisy and draw attention, so many burglars will simply go up to cars and pull on door handles to see if they’re unlocked.