Rotary Club makes heart monitor donation to Muscatine high school students

MUSCATINE – In-person classes can provide plenty of hands-on tools students can use in their studies, from lab equipment to special programs on computers.

One of these tools was recently purchased by the Rotary Club of Muscatine, in order to help the new Health and Fitness students coming into Muscatine High School.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, the Rotary Club gave MHS 40 new heart rate monitors, 60 arm bands and 2 iPads to use in the Health and Fitness classes, which is a course all freshmen students are required to take. With these monitors, students will be able to measure their resting heart rate as well as see first-hand how exercise can have a positive effect on them.

The heart monitors will also make it easier for these students to set “target zones” for their resting heart rate and measure their improvements toward these targets, as well as measure and demonstrate heart rate recovery after strength exercises in the Advanced Strength Training classes.

With how much of an effect fitness and exercise can have on a person, the Rotary Club wanted to give students a chance to see how these efforts affect them and their bodies.

The Rotary Club has supported MHS and its students for many years, offering special luncheons as well as scholarships and donations. This most recent donation was paid for using a matching grant with Rotary International District 6000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.