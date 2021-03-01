Rotary Club of Muscatine invites guest speaker to talk about food insecurity in the US

MUSCATINE — Rotary Club of Muscatine welcomed special guest Roger Thurow, author of “Hunger Hits Home”, to speak on the subject of local food insecurity during this week's virtual meeting.
Thurow is a writer, foreign correspondent, and an expert on agricultural development. He has traveled worldwide as an advocate for those suffering from hunger and famine, and is on the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.
With COVID-19 illuminating food insecurity both locally and around the world, the Rotary Club invited Thurow to remind members that hunger can be found in their hometown, and that these issues have existed before the current pandemic.
Thurow addressed how groups like the Rotary Club can do important work when addressing both poverty and hunger within their communities.
Thurow discussed his background and experiences in relation to addressing hunger both around the world and especially in the U.S. – an issue that he called shameful and tragic, as well as America’s oxymoron.
“Hungry Americans. These are two words that don’t belong together in the same sentence,” he said. He called hungry farmers, something he has also seen in both the U.S. and in other areas Africa, a cruel oxymoron. “Most of the people that are receiving food aid around the world are farmers whose crops had failed for various reasons and they can’t feed their families.”
Thurow addressed the illusion many Americans have of their country. He recalled colleague of his, who when asked who he thought hunger affected, thought that it was only illegal immigrants, the unemployed and minorities in America who struggled with food insecurity.
According to Thurow’s research, mainstream Americans with low-wage jobs struggle and must decide between bills and food. Many families rely on food banks and school meal programs to feed their children.
“This reality really undermines our mythology, of who we are as a people,” he said, “We think of ourselves as being the bread basket of the world and that we help feed others, but we don’t even feed everyone who lives here.”
Thurow added that, as a silver lining to the pandemic, he hopes that Americans who may have been affected or know someone who is affected can see the hunger crisis clearly.
“I think hunger has become more personal for many Americans than it has since the Great Depression,” he said, “As the pandemic has paralyzed the economy and incomes have vanished, we’ve seen this massive demand at food banks. This is a continuing thread of the American narrative, it’s been part of our story since Jamestown… We know that from our history, but now we see it clearly.”
He also said that he hopes people are more driven to find solutions to hunger and food insecurity in the U.S., now that they see how it exists and how many people it can and does affect – a medieval suffering that still exists in the new millennium, as Thurow puts it.
As people continue to confront hunger in the midst of the pandemic, Thurow hoped it didn’t just outrage but also inspire citizens to support food banks, improve food insecurity and overcome wealth gaps across the country.
“Let’s dedicate ourselves to making sure that in the new normal that emerges after the pandemic, whatever that new normal is and whenever it arrives, that there’s no more hungry Americans. Let that be our goal that we finally eliminate this ugly oxymoron,” Thurow said.