Rotary Club of Muscatine invites guest speaker to talk about food insecurity in the US

Thurow addressed the illusion many Americans have of their country. He recalled colleague of his, who when asked who he thought hunger affected, thought that it was only illegal immigrants, the unemployed and minorities in America who struggled with food insecurity.

According to Thurow’s research, mainstream Americans with low-wage jobs struggle and must decide between bills and food. Many families rely on food banks and school meal programs to feed their children.

“This reality really undermines our mythology, of who we are as a people,” he said, “We think of ourselves as being the bread basket of the world and that we help feed others, but we don’t even feed everyone who lives here.”

Thurow added that, as a silver lining to the pandemic, he hopes that Americans who may have been affected or know someone who is affected can see the hunger crisis clearly.

“I think hunger has become more personal for many Americans than it has since the Great Depression,” he said, “As the pandemic has paralyzed the economy and incomes have vanished, we’ve seen this massive demand at food banks. This is a continuing thread of the American narrative, it’s been part of our story since Jamestown… We know that from our history, but now we see it clearly.”