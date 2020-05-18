Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust Fund continues to help ISU advance their research

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AMES - Created by one of Muscatine's most notable philanthropists, the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust has helped many organizations throughout Iowa - including Iowa State University (ISU).

Having already created the Roy J. Carver High Resolution Microscopy Facility, support from the Carver Trust continues to make this facility an excellent resource for college faculty and researchers.

Last week, the Carver Trust donated $492,088 to ISU for the cause of providing the facility with advanced microscopy technology. As such, ISU plans on using this money to buy a light-sheet fluorescence microscopy system. With this device, the facility will be able to provide a more accurate view of real-time cellular processes over a long period of time.

In a press release, ISU Director of Biotechnology Jeanne Serb said that this new device could "literally shed new light on basic life processes of living cells".

"The Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust's partnership in the acquisition of this leading-edge technology will provide a crucially important instrumentation capability for life science researchers and students," Serb said.

