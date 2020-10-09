Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust gives $225,000 to ISU's Parks Library

MUSCATINE – This week, the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust of Muscatine committed $225,000 to the Iowa State University Parks Library.
“Iowa State approached us with this concept, and we have a pretty extensive history with working with ISU and Parks Library in particular,” said Lynne Sasmazer, Program Director for the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust. This history began 15 years ago, when the Trust helped Parks Library establish a computing center that eventually became a model for many other campus libraries.
“Since then, the Trust has participated in the creation of module flexible classrooms within the library and has funded a renovation on the main floor to create more study and work space for students,” she said, “A lot of the learning that students do today is collaborative in nature and involves a lot of use of technology… and so they’ve created a very attractive and very useful space within the main floor of the library where students can come together and work in that way.”
Through this most recent grant, ISU hopes to establish a digital scholarship laboratory within the library, which would allow students and staff to use new techniques such as text encoding and data mining and visualization in their work, as well as develop open educational resources.
“The digital scholarship lab is specifically concerned with using and properly developing things like open source software and teaches technological skills… that can be integrated into teaching and other academic scholarships,” Sasmazer said, “It is a support space for anyone who is interested in using and creating those types of resources.”
The money from this grant will also be used to renovate and remodel another part of the library, turning the lab into a space where students can also give presentations or hold mini-workshops, equipped with the proper technology and furnishings to make it an active and effective learning and work space.
The digital scholarship lab would also house the library’s digital press, digital repository, and digital collections along with many other resources that students and staff would be able to use. Currently, the lab is in its design phase, and it is estimated that it will be open in fall 2021.
“The Trust has a deep appreciation for the function of a library in an academic setting as well as in a community setting,” Sasmazer continued, “so when we see quality projects that are intended to support students and learning in this way, we’re interested.”
She also believes that this project will have a great impact on the ISU students and faculty, and that it will follow the Parks Library mission to preserve and protect information and data. “It will be a place where the proper procedures for preserving data and online information can be used to catalogue (that data), and to then make it available as a material through the library.”
“Of course we’re thrilled (about this grant),” said Hilary Seo, interim dean for the ISU Parks Library, “This is what’s going to allow us to move forward with a space that we were hoping to design and develop for our digital scholarship services.”
Seo added ISU greatly appreciates the partnership that they have with the Roy J. Carver trust. “This is our fourth time, and their support allows us to create the experiences that our students and faculty really need from our library. We’re trying to provide them the space, resources, experiences and expertise that they need to either teach their classes, do their research or have an engaging learning experience… We’ve really benefited from the support from the Carver Trust.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!