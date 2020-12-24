Roy J. Carver Trust funds at-home COVID-19 test project at ISU

Should the development of this test be successful, Anand and her team will eventually be able to provide an effective, new tool to use in the hopes of detecting positive cases of COVID-19 and stopping the spread of the virus.

It is Anand’s hope that her test could one day be mass produced, being just as inexpensive and accessible as similarly designed pregnancy tests, allowing people to test themselves at home and get results within an hour instead of having to wait for days.

With the Carver Trust’s funding specifically, the team will be able to begin a clinical study to further help them test the sensitivity of the test as well as how accurate it is. Once they prove to be successful, ISU researches will create a prototype for approval. It is Anand’s goal to have the prototype finished by the end of the year.

Additionally, these tests could possibly be used to detect several other types of viruses, not just COVID-19. Even after the funding period has ended, the team at ISU will continue to research and develop technology that can be used to increase sensitivity in tests.

“We are just really grateful for the Carver Trust’s continuous support of Iowa State,” Watkins-Miller said. “, "both with this project and with all that they do for Iowa State. They are a valued partner for us.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.