Roy J. Carver Trust funds at-home COVID-19 test project at ISU

MUSCATINE – For years, Muscatine’s Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust has helped Iowa State University fund many projects. Now, as the state continues adapting to the current pandemic, the Roy J. Carver has once again stepped in to help the college make a difference.
The trust recently committed $300,793 toward an ISU research group developing a new quick-response COVID-19 test. This money would be distributed over a period of two years.
“Our role in helping match donor passion and goals with the needs of the university and the work of researchers at the university is really an amazing position to be in,” Elaine Watkins-Miller from ISU communications said. “It’s our mission to help make that happen, so obviously we’re very pleased when that does occur, particularly with important issues like Professor Anand’s work.”
This test — a lateral flow paper strip that will use saliva samples to detect whether or not the user has COVID-19 — has been in development since late spring 2020. Robbyn Anand, who is an assistant professor of chemistry at ISU, is leading this project.
As an award-winning analytical scientist, one of Anand’s main focuses has always been making it easier and more accessible for people to receive accurate diagnostics.
Her team at ISU, which includes 13 students, have already developed a way to enhance the test’s sensitivity by incorporating a biomarker within the strip, which will retain the saliva sample long enough for the test to reliably detect the virus.
Should the development of this test be successful, Anand and her team will eventually be able to provide an effective, new tool to use in the hopes of detecting positive cases of COVID-19 and stopping the spread of the virus.
It is Anand’s hope that her test could one day be mass produced, being just as inexpensive and accessible as similarly designed pregnancy tests, allowing people to test themselves at home and get results within an hour instead of having to wait for days.
With the Carver Trust’s funding specifically, the team will be able to begin a clinical study to further help them test the sensitivity of the test as well as how accurate it is. Once they prove to be successful, ISU researches will create a prototype for approval. It is Anand’s goal to have the prototype finished by the end of the year.
Additionally, these tests could possibly be used to detect several other types of viruses, not just COVID-19. Even after the funding period has ended, the team at ISU will continue to research and develop technology that can be used to increase sensitivity in tests.
“We are just really grateful for the Carver Trust’s continuous support of Iowa State,” Watkins-Miller said. “, "both with this project and with all that they do for Iowa State. They are a valued partner for us.”