Royal Grooming and Barber Lounge opens in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — Jorge Duenez opened his barber shop Monday, but he has been studying the art and science of hairstyle for many years, beginning at YouTube University and ending at New Style Hair Academy.

On Thursday, Duenez turned on the traditional barber rotating striped pole, sharpened the straight razors and set up the hot towel machine. He said beginning when he was very young he had loved watching online videos about how to cut hair — not to learn to cut, but to see how he wanted to style his own hair. As he learned more, he became fascinated with the process to get to the end result. He first tried his hand at barbering during the summer going into his senior year of high school.

“The first person I tried on was my dad,” Duenez said. “He was really supportive and let me cut his hair. For Christmas he went and bought me my first pair of clippers and then he just let me practice on him.”

Duenez gave his father the shorter-on-top treatment he likes. After that he couldn’t be held back, as soon many other members of the family were asking him to cut their hair. Beginning his senior year, several of his high school friends asked him to cut their hair. He commented that he had graduated during the lockdown, which put a bit of a stop to haircuts. As the restrictions began opening, he went straight to barber school.

After spending about 15 months learning hair styling, he opened Royal Grooming and Barber Lounge downtown. Currently he is the only barber at the shop but hopes soon to take on new barbers.

“There is a big need here in Muscatine,” he said. “There aren’t really a lot of barber shops here in Muscatine. A lot of people have to travel far to get a good haircut. In Muscatine there are a lot of people but not a lot of barbers.”

He commented that the first location he looked at was on Park Avenue, but the shop was cost prohibitive. After a friend told him to explore the downtown Muscatine area, he quickly rented a shop at 112 E. Second St. and began working to turn the space into a proper barber shop.

People wishing to make an appointment for a haircut are advised to contact Duenez on the shop’s Facebook or Instagram page to book a reservation. He said business had been good since starting. He hopes to get to anyone who wants a haircut.