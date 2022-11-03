Safety stressed as clocks fall back

People may gain an hour of sleep when Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, however the Muscatine Fire Department recommends the extra hour can be used to change the batteries in smoke detectors.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are the country’s most frequent disaster and an average of seven lives are lost a day nationwide to fires. The Red Cross also endorses the practice of checking smoke detectors as clocks are changed for Daylight Savings Time.

“It’s always recommended that you change your clocks, you change your smoke detector batteries and your CO (carbon monoxide) detectors as well,” Muscatine Fire Department Capt. Pat Gingerich said. “It would be a good time to check any other fire-related components such as extinguishers."

He also said people with escape ladders should take them out to make sure they were in good working order.

He said every day there were fires in houses where there were no working smoke detectors, which he said could be “catastrophic.” He said a house could fill up with smoke when an occupant was asleep, they might not wake up without a warning and die of smoke inhalation. He also recommended putting new batteries in carbon monoxide detectors, as this is the time of year when people are turning the heat on to their homes.

Gingerich also recommended people have clean furnace filters and that when there is snow to make sure the furnace exhaust is not plugged. He also said people with gas fireplaces should test that they were working properly and the pilot light was lit.

In addition to testing your smoke alarms this weekend, follow these three steps from the American Red Cross to get your home ready:

Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years old or older. Components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

Practice your two-minute home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in the household can get out in less than two minutes — that’s the amount of time they may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from the home, such as a neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in the front yard, where everyone can meet.