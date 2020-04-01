Saint Mary and Mathias Catholic school continues to provide students with lessons and connections

MUSCATINE - Every morning, the students of Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic School start their day off with morning prayer and morning announcements before beginning their lessons.

While the setting may have changed, these students are still continuing with their lessons while Principal Ben Nietzel has taken to using Facebook to continue his job of providing morning prayer and announcements, understanding that for some students, this is a sense of stability and connection.

“It’s how we start our day every day at school, and these are obviously very un-normal times, so we try to provide a little bit of normalcy to the kids,” Neitzel said. He added that doing this encourages the example of praying every day that they want to set, as well as being a chance to communicate with kids. “Even just the ability to wish a happy birthday to our kids and have them hear it is something we thought we could do.”

As a private Catholic school, Saints Mary and Mathias serves students from kindergarten to Eighth Grade. When faculty members at the school suspected that they wouldn’t be returning after Spring Break due to COVID concerns, they prepared their students by telling them to take their books home, assuring they would have all they would need to work on their lessons.