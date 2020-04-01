Saint Mary and Mathias Catholic school continues to provide students with lessons and connections

MUSCATINE - Every morning, the students of Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic School start their day off with morning prayer and morning announcements before beginning their lessons.
While the setting may have changed, these students are still continuing with their lessons while Principal Ben Nietzel has taken to using Facebook to continue his job of providing morning prayer and announcements, understanding that for some students, this is a sense of stability and connection.
“It’s how we start our day every day at school, and these are obviously very un-normal times, so we try to provide a little bit of normalcy to the kids,” Neitzel said. He added that doing this encourages the example of praying every day that they want to set, as well as being a chance to communicate with kids. “Even just the ability to wish a happy birthday to our kids and have them hear it is something we thought we could do.”
As a private Catholic school, Saints Mary and Mathias serves students from kindergarten to Eighth Grade. When faculty members at the school suspected that they wouldn’t be returning after Spring Break due to COVID concerns, they prepared their students by telling them to take their books home, assuring they would have all they would need to work on their lessons.
Afterwards, available teachers began working on how they would move forward with at-home teaching, putting together information for families and lessons for students. While kindergarten through Second Grade students would focus mostly on worksheet packets, Third through Fifth Grade students would use Google Classroom as well as packets. Doing this also helps keep a social aspect between the students in these classes, since they can chat with their classmates through it as well.
Art and PE teachers have been thinking of activities for students to do while at home while math teachers have also been using YouTube to provide visual demonstrations and explanations. “Math instruction can be pretty intensive, especially in those upper grades,” said Neitzel, “We’re not grading stuff in the sense that it’s going to go on a report card, but we are grading things and providing feedback.” As for Middle School students, they are using Google Meets to attend half hour sessions in each of their classes to speak with their teachers and receive their assignments.
“I know there’s some issues that other schools have been dealing with like Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE) and trying to do what’s fair to kids who have learning disabilities or who are in poverty,” Neitzel said, acknowledging that there are public school teachers in the Muscatine Community who wish they could do more but are unable to, “With a much smaller population base, we’re able to sort of work around and help with some of the kids who are struggling in those areas. That’s the advantage we’ve had.”
While it’s still not the most ideal situation, Neitzel said he was pleased with how the program has been going so far. “It’s not going to be as efficient as being in a classroom, but it’s also a little more efficient in the sense that kids can just move onto the next activity, they don’t have to wait for the next period.”
So far, the staff at Saints Mary and Mathias have focused on providing specific lessons with direct instructions to take the burden off parents instead of forcing them to put together their own daily lessons, not wanting to give families any more stress. There has also been a focus on families doing what they can under the circumstances.
“We recognize that it’s not a normal school day for these kids, and there’s a lot of stresses and pressures,” said Neitzel. “If you have a bad day or the kids have a bad day, just get back to it the next day with what you can. Anything they get done now is going to be better than getting nothing.”
Neitzel also acknowledged that while providing at-home teaching is unorthodox, he is proud of the parents of their school for being receptive to their efforts to try something new. “We know we’re making mistakes. Some things we’re doing really well and other things we’re struggling with. We appreciate how dedicated (our parents) have been in making it work.”
While it is still unclear how long St. Mary and Mathias will have to provide at-home lessons and outside of school teaching, Neitzel is certain that he and his staff will keep trying to improve their efforts as they provide education for their students during this unusual time. “We’d rather be proactive and fail than do nothing and succeed, and I think people have been receptive to that.”
