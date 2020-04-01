Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic school continues to provide students with lessons and connections

“It’s not going to be as efficient as being in a classroom, but it’s also a little more efficient in the sense that kids can just move on to the next activity, they don’t have to wait for the next period,” he said.

So far, the staff at Saints Mary and Mathias have focused on providing specific lessons with direct instructions to take the burden off parents instead of forcing them to put together their own daily lessons, not wanting to give families any more stress. There has also been a focus on families doing what they can under the circumstances.

“We recognize that it’s not a normal school day for these kids, and there’s a lot of stresses and pressures,” Neitzel said. “If you have a bad day or the kids have a bad day, just get back to it the next day with what you can. Anything they get done now is going to be better than getting nothing.”

Neitzel also acknowledged that while providing at-home teaching is unorthodox, he is proud of the parents of their school for being receptive to trying something new.

“We know we’re making mistakes," he said. "Some things we’re doing really well and other things we’re struggling with. We appreciate how dedicated (our parents) have been in making it work.”