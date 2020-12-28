Salvation Army and Muscatine community raise over $200,000 for Red Kettle drive

MUSCATINE — For this year’s Red Kettle drive, the Salvation Army of Muscatine County hoped to “rescue Christmas” with a goal of $190,000. Through a combination of virtual kettle drives and help from the community, the Salvation Army exceeded that goal.
Salvation Army raised $202,108, $12,000 beyond its goal, the nonprofit announced on Christmas Eve. Lt. Greg Bock had predicted that at the start of his red kettle stay.
In Dec. 2019, Muscatine County went beyond its goal by $10,000, and Bock firmly believed it could be done again.
“COVID-19 has magnified the generosity of people,” Bock said. “It’s changed a lot about how we live, but one thing it hasn’t changed is the way that the community shows compassion and care.”
This year’s campaign was filled with ups and downs. Bock and others rang the bell as they stayed in the giant red kettle, but other kettles were sometimes without ringers due to a lower number of volunteers.
Muscatine Police Department, Muscatine Fire Department and Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office staffs donned masks and rang the bell in-person. They also set up virtual kettle drives, and spread the word about them.
This included holding another Battle of the Badges competition. For the second year in a row, the Sheriff’s Office won the competition, raising $18,775.62. The Muscatine Police Department raised $17,466.09.
Later on during the campaign, local law enforcement as well as community members once again showed up to help when Bock had a family emergency and had to leave the giant kettle.
Sheriff-elect Quinn Riess, Detective Jake McCleary, Lt. Nick Doy, Detective John Hesseling, Battalion Chief Gary Ronzheimer and Coach Scott Schultz took turns braving the cold while in the kettle. Schultz promised to do burpees for every dollar donated to his online kettle.
While he was unavailable to give a comment on the campaign meeting its goal, Bock was thrilled with the community’s efforts throughout the week and repeatedly gave his thanks both in-person and online.
“It’s an incredible feeling to know that this community cares so much ultimately about people,” Bock said last week.