Salvation Army halfway to goal

MUSCATINE — With about a week left for the Salvation Army of Muscatine County’s capital campaign, Lt. Lucas Gantner reports that the local charity is about halfway to its $190,000 goal.

For many people, seeing the traditional bell ringer in front of a Salvation Army red kettle is a staple of Christmastime, but Gantner said that it means much more to the Salvation Army, which relies on its fund drive for operating expenses. He said about 70% of the Salvation Army of Muscatine County’s funding comes from this 30-day campaign. He explained the $190,000 would be able to keep the Salvation Army running in the manner it has been.

“You have four parts,” he explained. “There are counter kettles which we put out at local businesses where people donate at the county. We have corporate donations which is great. There are a lot of corporations which support what we are doing in the community. There are mail-in donations. People in rural areas see us as more as emergency disaster. The bulk of it comes from kettle ringers — the people who stand at the red kettle.”

He said the money is used for such things as operating expense, the after school program, for workers’ salaries, summer day camp, and emergency disaster services.

Gantner said that kettle workers usually make about $200 per shift, although some make more as they have fun with their shift, doing such things as wearing their favorite ugly Christmas sweater.

He commented all money donated would stay in Muscatine County and be used to help people in Muscatine County.

Gantner said he would be putting in his kettle time in a different way. Carrying on the tradition started by former Muscatine County Lt. Greg Bock, he will live in a giant kettle outside Hy-Vee beginning Monday.

This year bell ringers are located at Hy-Vee, Fareway, Blain’s Farm and Fleet, and outside at Walmart.

People wishing to volunteer for a two-hour bell ringing shift can contact the Salvation Army at 563-263-8272 or go online to registertoring.com.