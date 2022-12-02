The first week of the "Two Weeks of Love" hosted by the Salvation Army of Muscatine County focused on collecting toys. The donation drop off was at Ed Morse. This coming week, the Salvation Army and Tan Tara Trucking will focus on collecting food, with drop-off locations at Fareway and Hy-Vee.
Salvation Army hosts 'Two Weeks of Love' event to benefit Muscatine families
Related to this story
Most Popular
MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department is asking the public for any information that may be helpful to the investigation of an emailed th…
Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director o…
Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…
MUSCATINE — For most of her life, Muscatine High School junior Stella DeLong has enjoyed dancing and performing. Last week, she had the opport…
MUSCATINE — While the Merrill Hotel and Conference Center has only been in Muscatine about four years, it has quickly become a mainstay along …
Local artist Chris Anderson paints holiday murals on the windows of MidWestOne bank, this year aided by his 14-year-old daughter Chiara Wilson…
MUSCATINE — Students were allowed to return to classes at Muscatine Community College on Thursday morning, but the staff continues to be alert…
MUSCATINE — Residents and visitors of Muscatine will some have plenty of activities and events to enjoy to help them get into the holiday spir…
MUSCATINE — Downtown Muscatine will once again be filled with bright lights and holiday fun thanks to the annual Jingle and Mingle Holiday Str…
With an incoming New Year often comes the need to purchase a new calendar. With their latest fundraiser, the team at It Takes a Village (ITAV)…