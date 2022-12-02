 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salvation Army hosts 'Two Weeks of Love' event to benefit Muscatine families

Salvation Army hosts 'Two Weeks of Love' event to benefit Muscatine families

The first week of the "Two Weeks of Love" hosted by the Salvation Army of Muscatine County focused on collecting toys. The donation drop off was at Ed Morse. This coming week, the Salvation Army and Tan Tara Trucking will focus on collecting food, with drop-off locations at Fareway and Hy-Vee.

 DAVID HOTLE

The first week of the "Two Weeks of Love" hosted by the Salvation Army of Muscatine County focused on collecting toys. The donation drop off was at Ed Morse. This coming week, the Salvation Army and Tan Tara Trucking will focus on collecting food, with drop-off locations at Fareway and Hy-Vee. 

