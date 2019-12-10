MUSCATINE —While many people know about the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, there’s another holiday tradition that may not be as familiar, though is just as important.
“We budget every year for an amount that we can use to buy extra toys for Christmas, and that’s historically what part of the Red Kettle campaign has been for, to help with Christmas food and Christmas toys," said Lt. Greg Bock from Muscatine Salvation Army. “However, when it comes to specifically getting toys to local needy families, that’s where the Angel Tree program comes in."
All around Muscatine, local business pick up Angel Tree tags from the Salvation Army and put them up on trees for customers to take.
“We’ve probably done it four or five years now,” said Jenna Swailes from Studio 180 Hair & Body. “A few years ago, (the Salvation Army) had a shortage of people who wanted to do it, so we decided to host one and we’ve done it ever since.”
You have free articles remaining.
Out of the 30 angel tags at the beginning of the event, Swailes said less than half are left on the tree. Other Muscatine businesses and organizations are also hosting Angel Trees this holiday season, such as the HON Corporation, Musco Lighting, Union Tank, HyVee, Trinity Muscatine Hospital, and many more.
Each tag has the age and gender of a child and a list of toy suggestions. The donor buys gifts, and delivers them to the Salvation Army. The toys are stored together, so local families in need can walk through, allowing them to shop for their kids for Christmas.
“In previous years, people were led to believe that the name on the Angel Tree was an actual child, because there have been actual names on the tags,” Bock said. “When the Christmas Assistance program was smaller years and years ago, we could do personalized angel tree tags. But because the need has continued to grow year after year, it’s just not feasible to put a real child’s name on the tag and make sure that child gets the specific toy from that specific tag.”
Bock has an alternative for those who wanted their donations to be more personal. “Families can call us, and we can help them find a family to adopt,” he said. From there, people could do more personalized things for their specifically chosen family-in-need than what they would be able to do through casual donations. This can include anything from getting specific items and food for their adopted family to delivering their family’s gifts themselves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.