Salvation Army will hold its annual Two Weeks of Love event starting Nov. 30

With how many people are in need this year, either due to COVID-19 itself or financial strain because of the pandemic, Bock emphasized that the Salvation Army is going to remain committed to “rescuing Christmas” through events such as these.

“I really hope we’re able to fill the hauler up this year,” Bock said. “The hauler is huge, so it would really feel like an ‘in your face, pandemic,’ moment if we could fill it up and get more than what we’re expecting to get.”

Though he understands that the pandemic may affect how many donations the Salvation Army are able to bring in this year, Bock still believes greatly in the people of Muscatine through examples from the past year of how willing to give when others are in need.

“It would be irresponsible for me to think the pandemic won’t affect the event … however I do know, because I’ve seen it time and time again, that challenges never seem to hold back the people across Muscatine County,” he said. “All one has to do is look on the community Facebook pages to see how quickly a need is met when it’s put out there.”