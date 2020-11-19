Salvation Army will hold its annual Two Weeks of Love event starting Nov. 30

MUSCATINE — The most wonderful time of year can also be the most wonderful time to give to those in need.
Starting Nov. 30 and running until Dec. 11, the Salvation Army of Muscatine County will begin their annual Two Weeks of Love event.
For two weeks — one week focused on donating toys and the other focused on food — the Salvation Army will accept donations to fill the famous Hawkeye Hauler, courtesy of TanTara Transportation Corp. Additionally, its annual Red Kettle Drive will start this weekend.
“This is the 20th anniversary of the Two Weeks of Love event,” Lt. Greg Bock said. “It’s cool because it’s a good way to end the year. It ends the year on a high note for people who have been struggling all year long with the pandemic. They know that these Two Weeks of Love are for them.”
Bock took a moment to recognize the Krieger family as well as the Reagan Family and TanTara Transportation, all have helped with the event for many years.
“They do fantastic work with Two Weeks of Love,” he said.
Krieger’s on 3200 North Port Drive will be collecting new, unwrapped toys during the first week of the event.
Then, Hy-Vee and Fareway will also step up during the second week, providing pre-made bags of food that shoppers can purchase at the register. Residents will still be able to donate individual cans or boxes of non-perishable food as well, if they don’t wish to purchase a pre-made bag.
With how many people are in need this year, either due to COVID-19 itself or financial strain because of the pandemic, Bock emphasized that the Salvation Army is going to remain committed to “rescuing Christmas” through events such as these.
“I really hope we’re able to fill the hauler up this year,” Bock said. “The hauler is huge, so it would really feel like an ‘in your face, pandemic,’ moment if we could fill it up and get more than what we’re expecting to get.”
Though he understands that the pandemic may affect how many donations the Salvation Army are able to bring in this year, Bock still believes greatly in the people of Muscatine through examples from the past year of how willing to give when others are in need.
“It would be irresponsible for me to think the pandemic won’t affect the event … however I do know, because I’ve seen it time and time again, that challenges never seem to hold back the people across Muscatine County,” he said. “All one has to do is look on the community Facebook pages to see how quickly a need is met when it’s put out there.”
Bock also said the Salvation Army doesn’t have a specific goal in mind when it comes to either of the weeks, they would just like to get as many donations as possible. He also believes that events such as these create a bond with people and the Salvation Army, as well as with those in need.
“These obstacles are huge, there are big issues facing the people of Muscatine County, but the hearts of the people here are way bigger than the issues that we face,” he said. “So I’m really in hopeful anticipation that people will be able to recognize that the need is greater this year than it’s ever been and give what they can.”
