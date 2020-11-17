Santa will return to Muscatine Mall, YMCA, just in a socially-distanced way

MUSCATINE — With the holidays just around the corner, it’s expected that familiar face will soon be making his way back to the Muscatine area.

Throughout December, kids will have once again the chance to greet Santa Claus, and will be able to do so socially-distanced.

“Of course he’s going to be here, it’s Santa Claus. He still delivers during a pandemic,” said Muscatine Mall Manager Toni Klaren. “It was never a question of Santa not being here, it was how can we make him safe and still be able to be here at that mall.”

Klaren and her team are still discussing what dates and times Santa will be at the mall, but have been working on a solution with All Seasons Glass and Mirror to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

“All Seasons Glass is a local glass company here, and they are going to actually build a glass encasement for Santa to sit behind this year,” Klaren explained. “They’re donating the glass and helping to sponsor his visit.”

Santa will sit in a chair behind glass, and while kids won’t be able to sit on Santa’s lap, they will still have the opportunity to say hello and take a photo with him free of charge, with parents using their own cameras.