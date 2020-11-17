Santa will return to Muscatine Mall, YMCA, just in a socially-distanced way

MUSCATINE — With the holidays just around the corner, it’s expected that familiar face will soon be making his way back to the Muscatine area.
Throughout December, kids will have once again the chance to greet Santa Claus, and will be able to do so socially-distanced.
“Of course he’s going to be here, it’s Santa Claus. He still delivers during a pandemic,” said Muscatine Mall Manager Toni Klaren. “It was never a question of Santa not being here, it was how can we make him safe and still be able to be here at that mall.”
Klaren and her team are still discussing what dates and times Santa will be at the mall, but have been working on a solution with All Seasons Glass and Mirror to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.
“All Seasons Glass is a local glass company here, and they are going to actually build a glass encasement for Santa to sit behind this year,” Klaren explained. “They’re donating the glass and helping to sponsor his visit.”
Santa will sit in a chair behind glass, and while kids won’t be able to sit on Santa’s lap, they will still have the opportunity to say hello and take a photo with him free of charge, with parents using their own cameras.
The mall asks all visitors unable to socially distance wear a mask while inside the building. Helper elves will also be at the mall to hand out candy canes. “We will also have a mailbox set up. Since they’re not going to be sitting on Santa’s lap, kids can bring their letters telling him what they want for Christmas and put it in Santa’s mailbox,” Klaren said.
She added that the mall is also considering having 15 minute increments on certain days where children who are high risk can still come and safely visit with Santa. During these instances, residents would call the mall office at 563-264-2323 to make their appointment.
“I just feel like even though it’s 2020, Santa still needs to be here for children,” Klaren said. “Christmas is not cancelled for children, they still need some bit of normalcy. It’ll look a bit different, but Santa will still be here.”
The YMCA will also have an opportunity for kids to visit with Santa. Instead of having their usual “Breakfasts with Santa” events, they will instead be holding a drive-thru event on December 5 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. where families can see Santa and his elves on the Logan Street side of the building.
“It will be $5 per car. It doesn’t matter how many kids are in the car, the price remains the same, but we do have to know how many kids will be in the car when they register for the event online,” YMCA Marketing Assistant Annette Joseph said.
Each child will get a chance to drop off their letter and take a picture with Santa while staying in their car, and will also be given a treat bag that will have hot cocoa mix, a candy cane, and some other holiday goodies. “We want kids to know that (the pandemic) is not their fault, and we still wanted them to have something fun to look forward to,” Joseph said.
