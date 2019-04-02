Try 3 months for $3

Flood stage for the Mississippi River at Muscatine reached 20.17 feet Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The river is expected to crest at 21.6 feet on Sunday or Monday, barring any further precipitation. 

Flood stage is 16 feet.

The record flood for Muscatine is 25.6 feet, set in July 1993. 

