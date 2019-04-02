Flood stage for the Mississippi River at Muscatine reached 20.17 feet Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The river is expected to crest at 21.6 feet on Sunday or Monday, barring any further precipitation.
Flood stage is 16 feet.
The record flood for Muscatine is 25.6 feet, set in July 1993.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.