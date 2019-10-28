{{featured_button_text}}

Discussing a future teacher's employment and evaluating the superintendent were the primary areas taken up Monday by the Muscatine Community School Board.

First, the board approved the employment recommendation for kindergarten teacher Anne Haupert. Although the board said having a recommendation this late in the school year was unusual, it deemed the request appropriate.

The board then went into closed session in order to evaluate Superintendent Dr. Jerald Riibe. He has served the district for seven years and will resign following the 2019-20 school year.

School board elections are set for next Tuesday, Nov. 5, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The board will hold a special session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11, followed by the annual meeting at City Hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18.

