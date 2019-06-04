COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The use of school facilities or equipment by a summer daycare/summer lunch program and a separate summer camp program was approved by the Columbus School Board during a special meeting Tuesday.
According to business manager Neil Mills, the board agreed to allow Victoria Johnston to use the Roundy Elementary School art room and an adjacent classroom for the summer camp, which will begin next week and run through the second week of August.
Mills said Johnston will pay $100 a month rent for the facilities, for a total cost of $300.
The school board also agreed to rent a school van to the Columbus Community Childcare Center to use for transporting children attending the center. Some of those children will also be transported to the district’s summer lunch program, which officials said would boost its attendance.
Marsha Gerot, Columbus’ home to school liaison, will drive the van, meaning the district’s insurance will be in effect. The daycare will pay for other expenses.
Several personnel changes were also approved by the board.
Resignations accepted included Charles Mausser, assistant activity director; Robin McClanahan, business teacher/Business Professionals of America (BPA) Advisor; Kelly Tyler, Roundy counselor; Vanessa Perez, Roundy special education (SPED) associate; Sarah Milder, senior class sponsor; Isabel Diaz, Roundy associate; and Wendy Watson, high school English teacher.
Holly Canny, seventh grade softball coach, and Sarah Milder, junior high sponsor, were new hires approved by the board.
Two voluntary transfers approved by the board included Anna Huston, from first grade to second grade, and Lori Beenen, from high school math to business teacher/BPA advisor.
