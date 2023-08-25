In New York City, as the record breaking heat continues to push local residents in search of shade and AC, one can follow the sound of drills under the Queens above-ground train tracks to find Shintaro Okamoto’s ice art collective, celebrating its 20th anniversary. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
A metal sculpture of a watermelon slice that is destined for Muscatine is almost completed, Mayor Brad Bark said. The sculpture is expected to be put in place on the Muscatine riverfront during the first half of September. It will be 40 feet long, 16 feet tall and weigh about 16,000 pounds. The city is seeking to have the Guinness Book of World Record certify it as the largest watermelon slice sculpture in the world. It is being constructed by Hoffmann Inc. Fabrication and Industrial Contractor.
If all goes according to plan, when the riders in RAGBRAI enter Muscatine on July 29 they will be greeted with possibly the world’s largest sc…
A metal sculpture of a watermelon slice that is destined to be set along the Mississippi River is almost completed, Mayor Brad Bark reported. The sculpture is expected to be put in place on the Muscatine riverfront during the first half of September. It will be 40 feet long, 16 feet tall and weigh about 16,000 pounds. The city is seeking to have the Guinness Book of World Record certify this is the largest watermelon slice sculpture in the world. It is being constructed by Hoffmann Inc. Fabrication and Industrial Contractor.