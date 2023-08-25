A metal sculpture of a watermelon slice that is destined for Muscatine is almost completed, Mayor Brad Bark said. The sculpture is expected to be put in place on the Muscatine riverfront during the first half of September. It will be 40 feet long, 16 feet tall and weigh about 16,000 pounds. The city is seeking to have the Guinness Book of World Record certify it as the largest watermelon slice sculpture in the world. It is being constructed by Hoffmann Inc. Fabrication and Industrial Contractor.