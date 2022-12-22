 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Search continues for Bishop

  • Updated
bishop

Michael Bishop has been listed missing through the Louisa County Sheriff's office. Anybody with any information or that has had recent contact with him, please call 319-523-4371 and ask to speak with Investigator Conger.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information regarding the search for Michael Steven Bishop Jr., who was reported missing Dec. 19.

On Dec. 19, at approximately 10:38 a.m. the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report on Bishop, age 48, of Grandview. The report stated Bishop was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec. 18 in Grandview driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup. He was last heard from at 6:58 p.m. on Dec. 18, from his cell phone. No other contact has been made with Bishop since this time. Because of details of the report, search and rescue teams focused their efforts along the Mississippi River.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Wapello Fire and Rescue, Louisa County Emergency Management, Muscatine Sheriff’s Office, Muscatine Fire and Rescue, and Oakville Fire and Rescue have all aided in the search.

People are also reading…

Two vehicles that have been recovered in this investigation have been determined not to be associated with this missing person case. The physical, technical and forensic investigations into the disappearance of Bishop is still ongoing, and the sheriff’s office will continue to follow up on any leads received.

The sheriff’s office requests anyone who has heard from Bishop or seen him since Dec. 18, to please contact the office. The sheriff’s office also requests any search efforts to be coordinated with trained search and rescue personnel.

