Second hearing scheduled on Mulberry project

MUSCATINE — The city of Muscatine hopes the second time will be the charm as on Thursday evening, the public will get the chance to let the Muscatine City Council know its feelings on a grant application to help fund the Mulberry Neighborhood Revitalization Pilot Project.

During its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Muscatine City Hall council chambers, a public hearing is scheduled for the grant. Later in the meeting the council is slated to vote on seeking a Community Development Block Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).

A previous application was not accepted in part because the IEDA decided another public hearing was needed.

In order to get $1.8 million in funding from IEDA, the city will have to commit $70,000 match to the project. The funds are included in the fiscal year 2023 budget, with some of the funding coming from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

During the April 7 meeting, the council approved submission for the grant, however the IEDA staff did not feel the published notice was sufficient regarding the application and required another public hearing. Additionally, the IEDA is requiring the council approve the application in the form of a resolution that identifies city funding being committed to the project.

As part of the program guidelines, applicants must complete a community needs assessment that shows support for the proposed programs. A community needs assessment was held in Muscatine earlier in the spring. The assessment will be presented during the public hearing. During the hearing city staff will review the findings as well as what activities the city anticipates pursuing funds for.

The project was developed during the 2021 housing summit when IEDA director Debi Durham contacted the city and asked that a pilot project be developed that focused on revitalizing one block.

The Mulberry neighborhood — Mulberry to Orange between Sixth and Seventh streets) — was chosen. Improvements will include a range of housing developments and improvements, commercial facades and economic development as well as many community enhancement features.

It will be completed over five years with a budget of about $22 million.