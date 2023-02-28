On Sunday, Muscatine firefighters were called to reports of a person who was on the roof of a home in the 800 block of Iowa Avenue. The firefighters used their aerial truck to remove the person from the roof. The person survived, but no other details were available from the Muscatine Fire Department. According to Asst. Chief Mike Hartman, the fire department does plenty of training on the aerials for that kind of emergency. He said in the past few years there had been several calls where firefighters needed to operate above the first floor.