Secretary Mike Naig speaks at Muscatine agriculture seminar, looks ahead at 2021

MUSCATINE – On Friday, February 5, the Lee Agency held their 30th annual Spring Agriculture Seminar at Calvary Church of Muscatine.
Alongside other guest speakers, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig came to speak about the current climate surrounding agriculture and any changes that farmers may need to expect with the recent Biden Administration transition.
Naig opened his speech by looking back on the many challenges that local farmers have had to face in 2020, from droughts to derechos to COVID-19. “We may not want to talk about it, but we ought to talk about it, because there’s lots of things that we did learn and some good things that happened, and we want to pull all those lessons forward.”
One of the biggest obstacles in the last year for agriculture specifically was a processing disruption in their supply chain, leading to a brief excess of livestock on farms as the process was being backed up. According to Naig, 600,000 hogs and 100,000 cattle had missed their marketing window at the peak of this disruption.
“It took a lot of creativity and innovation on the part of our producers, and a lot of resiliency to work through that,” he said.
As for good things in 2020, Naig brought up how many programs were created through the agriculture community to help supply food to food banks during the pandemic, such as Pass the Pork, Beef Up Iowa and Pack the Pantry. These programs are expected to continue into 2021.
Though Governor Kim Reynolds had planned on saying a few words at the seminar, she was unable to make it due to road conditions from Thursday’s snowstorm. In her place, Naig assured the audience that Reynolds still considered the agriculture workforce as essential workers and promised to keep them working for as long as possible.
Moving into the second half of his speech, Naig had a mostly positive outlook for 2021. “We’re agriculture people, so we tend to be optimists,” he said, adding that although there is a chance for another dry period, many in the agricultural community are liking what they’re seeing so far in terms of what the markets for crops are doing.
Looking at state level topics that are being focused on, Naig said that the economic recovery taskforce likely wouldn’t be talking about making cuts. Instead, they would be focusing on strategic investments such as having competitive tax rates, programs that are pro-family and pro-growth, and especially strengthening broadband in rural areas.
Other topics being focused on are assuring that higher blends of ethanol are being offered and keeping an eye on water quality and sustainability, carbon sequestration and foreign animal diseases. Naig also mentioned that he believes that the community is moving the right direction towards sustainability.
“We’re better than we were last year or a decade ago in terms of sustainability, so let’s not condemn what’s been done, and let’s recognize that were doing a lot of the right things,” he said. He was also confident in Tom Vilsack as being someone who could represent agriculture.
As for the change in administration, Naig said, “Every time there’s a change… there’s a lot of moving pieces to watch.” Mainly, he hopes that the Biden administration’s goals relating to climate remain a positive for the agriculture community rather than something that drives up costs.
He added that he was unsure at the moment about taxes, though suspects they will most likely go up. Naig also felt that there was more work to do on trade deals and expansion, but doesn’t see any major moves from Biden relating to trade or expanding markets for a while, though he saw this as normal for the first few months of a new administration.
As his speech came to a close, Naig acknowledged that many are hoping for ‘normal’ sooner rather than later, and while it still may take some time, he believed that with the vaccine still rolling out, there may be a chance at returning to normalcy in 2021.
“There’s a lot of folks working hard to make sure we get through those priority folks and health care workers and essential workers first. So hang tough, because spring’s coming. There’s reasons to be optimistic, and I think we’re rounding a corner here.”