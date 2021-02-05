Secretary Mike Naig speaks at Muscatine agriculture seminar, looks ahead at 2021

Though Governor Kim Reynolds had planned on saying a few words at the seminar, she was unable to make it due to road conditions from Thursday’s snowstorm. In her place, Naig assured the audience that Reynolds still considered the agriculture workforce as essential workers and promised to keep them working for as long as possible.

Moving into the second half of his speech, Naig had a mostly positive outlook for 2021. “We’re agriculture people, so we tend to be optimists,” he said, adding that although there is a chance for another dry period, many in the agricultural community are liking what they’re seeing so far in terms of what the markets for crops are doing.

Looking at state level topics that are being focused on, Naig said that the economic recovery taskforce likely wouldn’t be talking about making cuts. Instead, they would be focusing on strategic investments such as having competitive tax rates, programs that are pro-family and pro-growth, and especially strengthening broadband in rural areas.

Other topics being focused on are assuring that higher blends of ethanol are being offered and keeping an eye on water quality and sustainability, carbon sequestration and foreign animal diseases. Naig also mentioned that he believes that the community is moving the right direction towards sustainability.