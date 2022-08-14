Sections of Hoover Nature Trail to be sold

WAPELLO - The Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB) formally agreed during a special meeting on Wednesday to sell sections of its Hoover Nature Trail corridor south of Highway 78 and northeast of Morning Sun.

Although the board agreed to sell the sections, which would apparently total a little less than 10 acres, a final price and other details still need to be worked out with prospective buyers.

During its meeting last month, the board had discussed the possible sale, but had not made a final decision. It had agreed at that meeting to ask property owners adjacent to some of the corridor, a former railroad right of way. to submit bid proposals.

The LCCB acquired the corridor about 20 years ago from Hoover Nature Trail, Inc., which had originally obtained it about 15 years earlier after it was abandoned. It opted to sell certain portions that board members indicated were unlikely to be developed as trails, primarily because they are located

at dead-ends of the corridor, which became segmented after some parcels reverted to private ownership.

At the board’s regular monthly meeting on Monday, one adjacent property owner, McDonald Ltd, Morning Sun, submitted a proposal for about 7.5 acres of the public corridor and the board reviewed that offer during Wednesday’s special meeting.

According to the McDonald offer, which was submitted by Ron McDonald, company president, the company’s total bid was $25,415 for the 7.46 acres it wished to purchase. McDonald had broken that figure into 3.99 tillable acres valued at $5,500 per acre and 3.47 acres of “poor” ground valued at $1,000 per acre.

The average per acre price would be around $3,407 per acre.

After reviewing the offer, the conservation board members agreed to present a counteroffer of $4,200 per acre, or $31,332, for the entire 7.46-acre parcel.

Board member Brad Quigley, who also serves on the county board of supervisors, which would also need to approve the sale, reminded the other LCCB members why the ground was being sold.

“(We’re) trying to get as much money as possible to develop what we have,” he said, explaining the funds could be redirected to trail development on other sections of the corridor.

Currently the corridor has developed trail sections near Columbus Junction and Morning Sun, although other sections are mowed and people frequently walk there, LCCB Executive Director Katie Hammond previously reported.

Other adjacent properties owners who own parcels south of Highway 78 apparently will be able to acquire their adjoining corridor sections at the same price.

Meanwhile, another property owner, Black’s Bluff Inc., which owns property cut in half by the LCCB corridor also offered a bid for about 1.8 acres a little over two miles northeast of Morning Sun.

Although company representatives attended the regular meeting on Monday, they did not present any bid at that time. But shortly before Wednesday’s special meeting, company president Bill Black did drop off a bid, Hammond said.

It offered $5,400 for the 1.8 acres of corridor. That figured out to be $3,000 per acre.

The $4,200 counteroffer would also apply to that parcel, according to the board’s motion, which passed on a 3-0 vote. Board vice-chair Josh Hardin, who conducted the meeting and has a family tie to the Black family, did not vote. He also indicated he would have abstained from voting if he had not been conducting the meeting.

The board gave the owners a week to respond to its counterproposal.