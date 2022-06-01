Sen. Chuck Grassley visits Eastern Iowa REC

WILTON – As Iowa’s U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley opened discussion Wednesday with employees and board members of Eastern Iowa REC in Wilton, he said the two questions he has gotten the most are about inflation and about border security.

But more recently, he has had questions about gun violence.

All those issues and a few others were raised by the room full of constituents that gathered at the electric utility to get some face time with Grassley. The meeting was a question-and-answer for mat. He opened up addressing the pain at the pumps.

“Gas policy is the reason for the 8 3/10 percent inflation we have,” he said. “When you have a policy you are going to stop building pipelines or shut down drilling in America or stop natural gas exploration or you tell banks not to loan money to energy companies, what do you expect? You get less energy and the price goes up.”

On the subject of border security, Grassley said he would be happy to vote to continue building a border wall if that was an option. He said the United States is an open country for legal immigration, welcoming about one million legal immigrants a year.

Addressing questions about gun violence, Grassley reiterated his stance regarding expansion of the Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center with a greater focus on school violence prevention.

Several questions addressed the coming elections. Grassley believes Republicans will gain control of the House, giving the GOP control of both houses of Congress.

Grassley also expects Iowa to remain the first state in the nation for Republican presidential candidates to visit. There is a question if it will remain the first in the nation for the Democrat candidates.

On Trump: Grassley said that he believes Trump wants to run again, but there are still questions.

“We will know next January or February,” he said.

