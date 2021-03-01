Senior Resources to connect senior population with vaccine resources

MUSCATINE – As Muscatine County Public Health continues working to vaccinate the 65-and-older population against COVID-19, Muscatine Senior Resources hopes to provide seniors with another resource they can use to get the vaccine they need.
The main purpose of this, according to Vision 2020 Deputy Director Megan Francis, is to advocate for those seniors who may not have the access or knowledge of technology to search through various websites and who don’t have a family member that can advocate for them.
When asked why Senior Resources wanted to do this, Francis pointed out that some residents may be feeling antsy about waiting for their doctor to call, worried that they may have been skipped over. The staff at Senior Resources wanted to help them feel like someone was still looking out for them.
“This is just another place to have an advocate on your side, if you’re worried about whether or not you’ll be contacted,” Francis said.
Although Senior Resources will not be distributing vaccines itself and it still recommends that seniors stay in contact with their doctors and primary care physicians, the staff hopes to try and “bridge the gap” between seniors and all the various ways they can get connected to available vaccine appointments at pharmacies.
Additionally Senior Resources will also be working with Public Health in order to have the most up-to-date and accurate information possible on where vaccines are available at, acting as another resource for people to call if they have questions.
“If they can’t get online or don’t have Facebook, they can give us a call and get that information, as well,” Francis said. “We know that Public Health’s been inundated with phone calls, so we’re kind of helping alleviate some of those calls.”
Senior Resources will also be compiling a list of seniors who may be unable to travel for their vaccine due to certain restrictions.
“As all of these vaccination opportunities start finishing up with the 65-and-older population that we can work with pharmacies and public health to make sure that those individuals are being reached out to, as well,” Francis said.
To get connected with Senior Resources, call 563-263-7292.