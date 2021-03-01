Senior Resources to connect senior population with vaccine resources

MUSCATINE – As Muscatine County Public Health continues working to vaccinate the 65-and-older population against COVID-19, Muscatine Senior Resources hopes to provide seniors with another resource they can use to get the vaccine they need.

The main purpose of this, according to Vision 2020 Deputy Director Megan Francis, is to advocate for those seniors who may not have the access or knowledge of technology to search through various websites and who don’t have a family member that can advocate for them.

When asked why Senior Resources wanted to do this, Francis pointed out that some residents may be feeling antsy about waiting for their doctor to call, worried that they may have been skipped over. The staff at Senior Resources wanted to help them feel like someone was still looking out for them.

“This is just another place to have an advocate on your side, if you’re worried about whether or not you’ll be contacted,” Francis said.

Although Senior Resources will not be distributing vaccines itself and it still recommends that seniors stay in contact with their doctors and primary care physicians, the staff hopes to try and “bridge the gap” between seniors and all the various ways they can get connected to available vaccine appointments at pharmacies.