A former Muscatine man is arguing his conviction for a deadly stabbing at a party should be overturned and has petitioned for post-conviction relief, court documents show.

Milton Serrano Jr., 23, is seeking a new trial after appealing his second-degree murder conviction only for it to be affirmed earlier this year by the Iowa Court of Appeals. He was convicted in 2021 for the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens, of Wilton.

Serrano has until Sept. 2 to file specific claims for relief. The state will then have a month to file a response. After the filing of the state’s answer, a notice of civil trial setting a conference will be sent to all related parties. Judge Jeffrey Bert will hear the case.

“There exists evidence of material facts, not previously presented and heard, that requires vacation of the conviction or sentence in the interest of justice,” the petition says. It argues the conviction is a violation of the Constitution.

The petition further argues that defense counsel “failed to bolster his theory of self-defense concerning the use of mind altering substance.”

It cites several witnesses had testified to alcohol and drug use at the party, but the defense did not offer any expert testimony as to the drug usage or “mob mentality.” It states Serrano feels this deprived the jury of evidence to his state of mind and why he felt his life was in jeopardy.

On July 19, 2020, Serrano was arrested at a residence in Muscatine after reports of a farm party that turned into a fight at 938 Quincy Ave. in Clarence, Iowa. Police reports say Serrano had attended the party and allegedly keyed a silver Toyota Camry, resulting in about $1,000 damage.

On Oct. 12, 2021 after a six-day long trial, a Dubuque jury took two hours to convict Serrano of second-degree murder. He was not convicted of first-degree murder, which would have brought mandatory life in prison. During the trial, the prosecution brought over 20 witnesses to testify and entered pieces of evidence, including videos of the fight and of Serrano making a confession. The defense, which argued self-defense in the case, did not bring any witnesses.

According to evidence presented at the six-day trial, two physical altercations occurred as Serrano was asked to leave the party. During the first altercation, Serrano made reference to having a knife and threatening to stab people. During the second altercation, with Stevens, Serrano removed the knife from his pocket and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen. Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene. Testimony said the knife had punctured his heart.

Other people at the scene got the knife away from Serrano. Police reports also say Serrano made reference to getting a gun from his vehicle before being convinced to leave the party. Later that night Serrano posted on Facebook Live about the fight.

Serrano was sentenced on Oct. 30, 2021 to 50 years in prison. He must serve 70% before he is eligible for parole. He is currently incarcerated in Anamosa State Prison.