As the hours counted down to the 50th running of RAGBRAI's stop in Muscatine en route to the finish in Davenport Saturday, workers from Muscatine Power and Water set up a display of two bike sculptures in Riverside Park. It is near the spot where cyclists can dip their tires in the Mississippi River. MPW will also display a giant flag on Hershey Avenue that will greet the cyclists on the way into town.
top story editor's pick topical
Setting up in the park
Related to this story
For the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI, Quad City Arts paints a road mural along the Riverfront Trail where cyclists will end in Veterans Memoria…
In spite of the sudden heat wave currently moving through the state, this year’s RAGBRAI is still keeping on schedule. As such, Muscatine is s…
Early Friday morning, nearly 800 Muscatine Power & Water (MPW) experienced a random temporary loss of electricity. Through the quick work …