As the hours counted down to the 50th running of RAGBRAI's stop in Muscatine en route to the finish in Davenport Saturday, workers from Muscatine Power and Water set up a display of two bike sculptures in Riverside Park. It is near the spot where cyclists can dip their tires in the Mississippi River. MPW will also display a giant flag on Hershey Avenue that will greet the cyclists on the way into town.