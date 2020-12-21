Several community members volunteer to stay in giant red kettle in Lt.'s place

MUSCATINE – Lt. Greg Bock had been in it for the long haul when it came to spending another week in Muscatine County’s giant red kettle, eager to do whatever he could to raise money for those in need.
On Sunday however when he ended up being the one in need, Muscatine’s law enforcement and community members were more than happy to step in.
Four days into his red kettle stay, Bock received a call from his wife, Lt. Liz Bock, who told him that her and their children were sick and that he was needed at home.
“I was going to spend up until Christmas Eve in the kettle, or until we reached our kettle goal,” Bock said, “But I got the news from Liz that it wasn’t going good at home … and you can take care of the community all you need, but if you don’t take care of your family first, then you’re not really true to who you are.”
Not wanting the kettle to be empty in his absence, Bock took to his Facebook page and began asking for volunteers. Within the hour, several people volunteered to take a 12-hour shift in the kettle, with Captain and Sheriff-elect Quinn Reiss even taking the time to drive out to Hy-Vee, ready to stay the night in the kettle.
Bock said that he was blown away by how quickly people replied to his post. He had assumed that he would need to beg people to help knowing how difficult it was to stay and sleep out in the cold. Clearly, Muscatine has proved him wrong in the best possible way.
“Whenever you sound the alarm at a fire or police station or a sheriff’s office, first responders always respond. They responded -- and are still responding -- to the Rescue Christmas campaign… and they responded when I sounded the alarm that the Red Kettle Stay was in jeopardy,” Bock said.
“I will say, it’s definitely not built for comfort. … In all, I got about 20-30 minutes of sleep throughout the night, went home at 7 a.m., changed clothes and came back to work,” Reiss said after his night in the kettle.
Thankfully, it wasn’t all bad. “I was able to talk with some of the employees as they came and went, and also spoke with a few of the early morning shoppers.” Reiss even sang a few carols while up in the kettle. “I will say that the kettle’s acoustics are a little off.”
Despite the rough night, Reiss said that he would volunteer to cover a night again if it was needed, and wouldn’t hesitate to do so. “Volunteering with different programs throughout the community and county is important to me and our office,” he said, “It’s something that I -- we -- have done for years, and will continue to do so.”
Another staff member from the sheriff’s office, Detective Jake McCleary, took Reiss’ place the next day. Several other community members as well as members from the fire department will also stay in the kettle throughout the week. “There are great community members,” McCleary said.
When asked why it was so important for him to volunteer for a shift at the kettle, McCleary replied with “For me, I grew up in Muscatine … Being here my whole life and serving the role that I serve, it’s not only about protecting the members of Muscatine County, but also supporting members of the community, and that’s what the Salvation Army does.”
McClearly also wanted to use the opportunity as a way to promote law enforcement, wanting to show that they weren’t just there for the bad times, but the good times as well.
“People can see us when we’re out, they can come up and talk to us about the good things going on,” he said, “That’s why I like being out here, I like interacting with the community and seeing smiles on faces, especially around the Christmas season. With how 2020 has been, it’s good to see people in good spirits.”
As for the others who will also be taking a turn in the kettle this week, McCleary’s biggest tip was: “Put a smile on and ring the bell, and I think that’ll keep you warm.”
“It’s an incredible feeling to know that this community cares so much ultimately about people in need and, when I find myself as one of those people in need, that they respond so quickly and without hesitation,” Bock said, “That right there is Christmas magic.”
