Several Muscatine FFA students advance through districts, excited to compete at State

“It’s just very exciting," she said. "A year ago, I didn’t ever see myself being able to do this, and I feel that entering high school and entering an Agriculture class has really helped me grow as a person.”

Also advancing to state in their events, Belinda Brain won second gold in extemporaneous speaking while Alexis Moeller won second gold in radio broadcasting. Although it’s not her first time going to state, Moeller said she is excited to go again, saying that it’s an “awesome” experience.

“The state convention is something everyone should go to,” she said. As for her specific contest, Moeller said that it just seemed like something fun for her to try. “Ever since I was a little kid, my dad has said that I should be a radio broadcaster because I talk a lot.”

While she was preparing for districts, Moeller said her advisors brought in broadcasters, including Charles Potter from KWQC, to help her during this. She added that although she didn’t rank first gold in her category, she was happy that she beat the student who previously beat her in sub-districts. Going into state, she said that she’s going to work on her pacing while speaking.