Several Muscatine FFA students advance through districts, excited to compete at State

MUSCATINE — Last Saturday, the students of the Muscatine FFA Chapter traveled to Mediapolis, where they competed in this year’s districts.
Several Muscatine students reached the highest rank and will now compete at state to represent Iowa at the National FFA Convention. Those students who ranked gold will compete in Des Moines, alongside the Muscatine FFA poultry judging and agriculture sales team, on Monday, April 19.
Freshman student Jenna Lovestad won first gold while competing in the manual quiz event, where she had to answer five questions about the FFA manual in 10 minutes. With there being no state level competition for manual quiz, Lovestad is going to instead be preparing for her poultry judging contest.
“It’s very exciting and surprising,” Lovestad said when asked how it felt to get the highest ranking out of her chapter. “I’m just very proud of myself and the work and effort that I’ve put into this.”
She also said she felt her extreme preparation and confidence in her answers is what put her above her competitors.
“I knew that when I walked into the room, I owned the room and that whatever I did that day reflects upon what I get, as a result,” she said.
As for the upcoming poultry judging, Lovestad said the online classroom her instructors have provided is helping her study as she prepares for the competition.
“It’s just very exciting," she said. "A year ago, I didn’t ever see myself being able to do this, and I feel that entering high school and entering an Agriculture class has really helped me grow as a person.”
Also advancing to state in their events, Belinda Brain won second gold in extemporaneous speaking while Alexis Moeller won second gold in radio broadcasting. Although it’s not her first time going to state, Moeller said she is excited to go again, saying that it’s an “awesome” experience.
“The state convention is something everyone should go to,” she said. As for her specific contest, Moeller said that it just seemed like something fun for her to try. “Ever since I was a little kid, my dad has said that I should be a radio broadcaster because I talk a lot.”
While she was preparing for districts, Moeller said her advisors brought in broadcasters, including Charles Potter from KWQC, to help her during this. She added that although she didn’t rank first gold in her category, she was happy that she beat the student who previously beat her in sub-districts. Going into state, she said that she’s going to work on her pacing while speaking.
Junior Grace Williams also won second gold in prepared public speaking, something she admitted that she didn’t think she would enjoy at first but ended up having fun. She hopes to compete again in the event next year.
“I think for districts, I was a lot calmer,” Williams said. “I kind of just went in there and tried to be myself, answering questions as best I could.”
Now that she is going to state, Williams said she wanted to keep that calm attitude for her upcoming competition, and work on her question answering skills.
“I’m just going to stay calm and keep working hard, and hopefully we do well at state,” she said.
The three students competing in program of activities – juniors Ava Daufeldt and Jaiden Schmelzer and sophomore Emily King – won second gold and will advance to state. When asked about going to state, Daufeldt said it was “a super cool experience.
“I’m super excited because I’ve never gone to state in one of these contests before,” she said. “So I’m very excited to see how that goes.”
Schmelzer said she’s not only excited to be going to state as well, but is happy to be going with her friend and teammate.
“(Daufeldt) and I are really good friends, so I’m excited for that just because I think it’ll be a fun experience, even if we don’t advance," she said. "I’m glad I’m going with her.”
She said she appreciated being able to compete in-person despite the pandemic.
Looking ahead to state, Daufeldt said her team is mostly going to focus on memorization, since they’ve already finalized their presentation.
“There were a few things that we didn’t fully have memorized, so I think having it completely memorized and then adding more hand gestures and expression will help us a lot,” she said.
“We’re going to try and make our chapter stand out during our presentation,” Schmelzer added. “We’re just looking to emphasize points in our presentation that are going to stand out to judges, because we do have such neat things at Muscatine that a lot of Iowa schools don’t have.”
Daylin Garrett won third gold in chapter website, and is an alternate to state. He was one of the delegates this year, alongside Grant Van Nice. Mason Beatty from this year’s welding team won fourth gold while his teammate, Griffin Trego, won silver. Overall, their team ranked silver. Like manual quiz, welding doesn’t have any contests at the state level.
“I think it went pretty well. The welds were complete opposites: a corner weld and a vertical up butt-weld. We could’ve done better, but we did alright,” Beatty said.
A senior, Beatty said he is hoping to use both his ranking and his welding skills to try and get a full-time welding job once he graduates.
“Employers will be looking for higher placings, but it’s still fourth out of 20 schools, so it’s not bad," he said.
Landin McCreary was given a silver rating in test, and Danika Garrett was given a bronze rating in creed. The parliamentary procedure team consisting of Becca Potter, Abigail Linderman, Nathan Sharar, Ella Schroeder and Isabella Zigament were also given a silver rating.
The Middle School Ag CSI and Middle School Ag Impact groups also rated silver. These groups were made up of students Isabella Burkamper, Elsie Lewis, Hannah Nguyen, Lauren Plemmons, Kacie Riess, Hanna Tils, Cade Daufeldt, Eli Donath, Andy Franke and Cade Lewis.