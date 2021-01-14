Several Muscatine Police officers promoted following assistant chief's retirement

MUSCATINE — Beginning this Monday, several Muscatine police officers were promoted following the retirement of former Assistant Chief Phil Sargent. The most notable of these promotions was Steve Snider.
Snider has been a captain of patrol at the Muscatine Police Department for 10 years. Now, he’s the new assistant police chief.
Though he says he never expects to receive anything, Snider had hoped to be the one to get the job as assistant chief.
“There was certainly a lot of good candidates in the running for all of the positions,” Snider said. “I know it was a tough decision for the chief to decide who goes where, but I guess that’s why he gets paid to be the chief.”
Snider added that this promotion was very exciting for him. “You do a job for 10 years, and then to get reassigned to a new position and take on new duties, it’s always a challenge and I enjoy that.”
Currently, he says he’s trying to learn the “ins and outs” of his new position during his first week as assistant chief.
When asked if he felt whether he’d be a worthy successor to former Assistant Chief Sargent, Snider said that while he didn’t really want to compare himself to others, he still hoped that he would be a good assistant chief. He also added that he felt Sargent did an “outstanding job” in his position, helping the department gain accreditation status and bringing the ATE program to Muscatine.
“Phil was in charge of a lot of things, including all our grants and a lot of the technology that the department uses,” he said. “So that’s kind of the stuff that I’m trying to get up to speed on. I’m exploring the grant reporting process that has to be done for some of the federal grants we operate under… It’s different from what I was doing, but I think I’ll enjoy it.”
Filling Snider’s former role, Tony Kies was promoted to captain of patrol. Before this, Kies was the lieutenant of investigation.
“I think Tony is in the same boat as me,” Snider said. “He’s been asking a lot of questions and trying to figure out where his role falls in all this, so he’s doing good.”
Snider has been offering tips and advice to Kies as well, and believes that he will be good in the role.
“Tony is a very capable supervisor,” he said. “He’s used to working with different agencies and different personnel and making everything mesh, so I think he’s got those leadership and personality skills that help everyone get to a common place, and I think he’ll do very well in his new position.”
David O’Connor became the new lieutenant of investigations while Vince Motto was promoted to lieutenant of patrol. Adam Raisbeck was also reassigned from patrol officer to detective.
Motto was originally the sergeant in charge of both the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and the Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) program. Now, former Detective John Hesseling will be taking Motto’s place as the administrative sergeant in charge of these programs.
“There’s a lot of movement and adjustments being made in the different programs in the police department, and hopefully everything’s going to transition smoothly and going forward, we’ll operate without too many hiccups,” Snider said.