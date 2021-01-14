Several Muscatine Police officers promoted following assistant chief's retirement

MUSCATINE — Beginning this Monday, several Muscatine police officers were promoted following the retirement of former Assistant Chief Phil Sargent. The most notable of these promotions was Steve Snider.

Snider has been a captain of patrol at the Muscatine Police Department for 10 years. Now, he’s the new assistant police chief.

Though he says he never expects to receive anything, Snider had hoped to be the one to get the job as assistant chief.

“There was certainly a lot of good candidates in the running for all of the positions,” Snider said. “I know it was a tough decision for the chief to decide who goes where, but I guess that’s why he gets paid to be the chief.”

Snider added that this promotion was very exciting for him. “You do a job for 10 years, and then to get reassigned to a new position and take on new duties, it’s always a challenge and I enjoy that.”

Currently, he says he’s trying to learn the “ins and outs” of his new position during his first week as assistant chief.